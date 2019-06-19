Google has announced a new YouTube feature called AR Beauty Try-On – an augmented reality experience that allows you to virtually try on makeup as it appears in a YouTube video.

AR Beauty Try-On allows viewers to test out that new lipstick shade while following beauty tutorials to get tips, product reviews and more. They can then click on the product to be redirected to its maker’s website and, of course, make a purchase.

“Many consumers look to YouTube creators for help when deciding on new products to purchase,” wrote Google in a blog post.

“And brands have long been teaming up with creators to connect with audiences. Now, brands and creators can make that experience even more personalised and useful for viewers in AR.”

The tool claims to offer realistic product samples that look good on a full range of skin tones.

Google partnered with MAC Cosmetics to test the experience in the YouTube app for iOS earlier this year. It found that 30% of viewers chose to activate the AR experience, and that viewers spent on average 80 seconds virtually trying on lipstick.

Google also used the post about its AR developments to announce its first immersive display format. Swirl is a tool that aims to bring three-dimensional advertising to the mobile web. Users can interact with a product directly by zooming in and out, rotating or playing an animation.

AR Beauty Try-On is currently in Alpha but will be available to brands and advertisers to try out this summer. If you’re thinking of using the tool in your own videos, Google has posted a getting started guide for brands and creators.