You can now reserve a phone that you have no official details on.

That’s right, it’s that time of year again. Samsung has opened up reservations for the Galaxy Note 10 − a handset that isn’t due to launch until August 7.

Thanks to a multitude of leaks, we think we have a decent idea of what it will bring to the table, but none of that information has come directly from Samsung. The South Korean firm has only ever teased the phone.

While it can be refreshing to see a tech giant cut the BS, for me there’s something deeply annoying about this move.

The Galaxy Note 10 is likely to land as one of the most expensive smartphones on the market when it arrives next month, so to ask consumers to declare their intention to purchase it before they officially know anything about it doesn’t exactly seem to be a well-balanced exchange. But hey, perhaps that’s just me.

At the time of publication, reservations have gone live on Samsung’s US website, but not the UK site.

“Get your pen out. The next generation of Galaxy is coming,” the US reservation page reads.

“Reserve today and save up to $600 when you trade-in, plus get a $50 instant credit towards eligible devices and accessories, exclusively on Samsung.com.”

So what other perks do you get by reserving the Note 10 right now? You’ll “reserve the right to place an order of a select flagship Galaxy device on Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung App beginning July 25, 2019 at 12:01a.m. ET to August 7, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET”.

Reserving the Note 10 isn’t the same as ordering the Note 10. Instead, as the small print explains, you’ll have to “return to Samsung.com or the App and fully complete the order transaction within the 72 hour period after the device goes on sale.

“If you do not return to Samsung.com or the App to complete your order, your reservation will be cancelled automatically and you will no longer have reserved priority for placing an order to receive the next Galaxy device, and your ability to place an order going forward will be subject to availability of devices and any shipping times available at the time of your order.”

Oh, and one more thing. By reserving a Note 10 now, you’ll also opt in “to receive promotional emails from Samsung Electronics America, Inc.”

