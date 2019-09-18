You’re too late to grab a Google Stadia Founders’ Edition: but there’s a silver lining

The Founders’ Edition of Google Stadia has already sold out in Europe, but don’t worry, you can still get involved in the cloud gaming experiment.

The official Stadia Twitter account shared the news today, saying they had sold out “in most of Europe”. They were quick to offer fans of the game streaming platform a plan B though. The Stadia Premiere Edition is still available and comes with its own list of shiny added features.

Latecomers who missed out on the Founder’s Edition will be able to grab a Stadia Premiere Edition for the same price, £119, and have access the full Destiny 2 collection, 3 months of Stadia Pro and Chromecast Ultra. You’ll also get one of those sleek, white Stadia controllers.

The Founders Edition, which seemingly sold like hot cakes on pre-order, offered players a Founders Badge to, “Show the world that you were here first”. The Night Blue Stadia controller was also only available with the Founder’s Edition.

Stadia have already announced a host of amazing games that will be available across all versions of the platform. The list includes Borderlands 3, DOOM Eternal, Marvel’s Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077, starring Keanu Reeves.

While the platform’s game lineup is growing all the time, no firm release date has yet been announced, with Stadia set to land some time in November. Google have said they will share a specific date soon but they are likely to opt for a staggered release, with Founder’s Edition owners gaining access first, then Premiere Edition owners.

Stadia is a new cloud gaming platform run by Google. It aims to let users stream triple-A games over the cloud at resolutions up to 4K. It’ll only work on Pixel Phones and select laptops with Chrome tabs at launch though rumblings suggest Google plans to extend its reach in the very near future. This week reports broke Google is planning to add Stadia support to its Android TV OS and may be working on a Stadia dongle/Chromecast that will let users add it to non-smart TVs.

