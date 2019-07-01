You’re going to need plenty of hard drive space to play Cyberpunk 2077

Details have emerged regarding the potential install size of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s a bit of a beast on consoles.

According to the European PlayStation Store page, the upcoming RPG will weigh in at a hefty 80GB on PS4, rivalling some of the biggest games on Sony’s platform.

However, given that the game is still in development, we imagine the install size is subject to change as CD Projekt Red continues to optimise it for all platforms.

Chances are it will either rise or fall in terms of install size before the April 2020 release, and we’re really hoping it’s the latter, otherwise we need to start deleting things from our consoles.

For comparison’s sake, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, both of its expansions and all relevant downloadable content weighed in at 50GB, which is still smaller than Cyberpunk 2077 on its lonesome.

No official announcement has been made by CD Projekt Red regarding the size of Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform, so chances are 80GB is a placeholder. Perhaps they need that much space to contain Keanu Reeves’ breathtaking charm?

Speaking of Keanu Reeves, we saw him as Johnny Silverhands during our E3 2019 gameplay preview for Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s what we thought:

“Cyberpunk 2077 continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character.

Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.”

