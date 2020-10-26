Your Samsung Galaxy S20 might be getting Android 11 very soon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 remains one of the finest Android phones you can buy right now and it looks like it’s about to get a very important update.

Android 11 was officially revealed in full and made available for Google Pixel phone owners in September, and since then it hasn’t really made its way to anything else. The OnePlus 8T launched with the new version, but that’s about it.

However it seems like certain Samsung Galaxy S20 models might be in for a taste of Android 11 soon, as a model of the device running the software has been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance (via Sammobile) paving the way for a wider release. The same report also states various S20 versions have been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance database, including the LTE and 5G variants.

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 for just £550.99 (use code PRODUCT5)

Interestingly, there’s no mention of the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra receiving the same certifications. However we would assume Android 11 would launch across the range at a similar time.

Some Samsung Galaxy S20 users in various regions can already access Android 11 and the new version of Samsung’s OneUI skin through a beta, however this is limited. As is usual with Android updates, don’t expect Samsung to flick a switch and Android 11 to be available across all the phones. Instead expect a slow rollout.

Related: Best Android phone

We’re big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S20, awarding it 4.5/5 in our in-depth review earlier in the year. Our verdict reads: “For most people, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the best Android phone available right now. This will likely be the biggest selling flagship Android device of the year, with a lot of happy customers. From the 5G support to the flawless performance; from the hugely improved camera to the utterly gorgeous display – the S20 is the Android king. For the time being, anyway.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…