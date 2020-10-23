Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has hinted that even cheaper hardware could be on the way to let you play Xbox games – and it could be a streaming stick.

Xbox placed itself firmly into the hearts of those who like lower cost gaming with the reveal of the £249.99 price for the upcoming Xbox Series S. But now, in an interview with Stratechery, Spencer has indicated the company’s plans for “lower priced” hardware is far from over.

In the interview, Spencer delved into further plans for Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud as well as the cheaper hardware that could play them (via The Verge):

“I think you’re going to see lower priced hardware as part of our ecosystem when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud … You could imagine us even having something that we just included in the Game Pass subscription that gave you an ability to stream xCloud games to your television and buying the controller.”

With the much higher asking price for the souped-up Xbox Series X, a streaming stick long felt like a logical step for the company that has often touted its desire to give as many people access to its games as possible.

Introducing a low cost streaming stick would create a product for Microsoft that’s akin to Google Stadia, as opposed to the current hardware-focused offerings.

Along with his comments on a future Xbox streaming stick, Spencer discussed the possibility of an “Xbox Game Pass Platinum” – a plan could give users guaranteed access to new Xbox hardware. The idea is similar to the current Xbox All Access plans for the Series S/Series X but potentially including future offerings too.

