Your late summer entertainment is here with the Marshall Emberton III and Willen II speakers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It’s not been the best summer for weather, but for anyone looking to catch the last rays of warm light in August and September, Marshall’s served up a double treat.

It has announced two new speakers in its portable line-up in the Emberton III and the Willen II.

We gave the previous Emberton 4.5 stars in our review, so here’s hoping the latest effort has picked up from the Emberton II and delivered an even better experience.

The Emberton III (we’re tempted to call it Marshall Emberton the Third) includes the True Sterephonic feature that’s appeared on previous Marshall speakers that offers multi-drectional sound. Wherever you sit in relation to the speaker, you should be able to get the same audio experience.

marshall emberton-III product
credit: Marshall

Battery life has jumped up a bit from 30+ hours to 32+ hours, while the design is largely the same as before, although there is now a dedicated power button and a notch for adding a strap too. The IP67 water resistance remains, which protects it from dust and rain.

There’s a built-in microphone as well, so you could use the Emberton III as a speaker for calls, and Marshall has taken the time to add the latest Bluetooth streaming technology in Bluetooth LE Audio that uses less energy than before, as well as Auracast support, which you can read more about here.

The Willen is a speaker we awarded 4 stars in our review, though while we recommended it, there were some areas for improvement, which the Willen II looks to cover.

marshall willen-II product
credit: Marshall

For one, the Willen II has a slightly larger framer than its predecessor to help maximise bass and its overall performance. The drivers have also been improved, which Marshall says will offer a “balanced sound” at any volume output.

Like the Emberton III, the Willen II has an IP67 rating and supports Bluetooth LE Audio along with Auracast. Battery life has also been boosted from 15+ hours to 17+.

Pricing for the Marshall Emberton III is £159 / $169 / €179, while the Willen II is £99 / $119 / €119. Availability starts from August 26th, 2024; and they’re both available in black and cream finishes. Be sure to keep an eye out for review of the Emberton III.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Trusted Reviews Logo

