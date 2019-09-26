Quote PLENTIFUL when adding these second generation AirPods to your basket and buy the pair with charging case for £127.20.

Want to finally snatch up a pair of Apple AirPods for yourself? You can now buy the latest pair of AirPods for an enticing £127.20, 20% off the usual £159 price tag of AirPods with a standard charging case.

Best Apple AirPods Deal Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen) Wireless In-Ear Headphones White Complete with the standard charging case, enjoy an even faster processing speed with the brand new Apple H1 Headphone chip and there's no need to hit play with music starting as soon as you place these AirPods in your ear.

All you have to do to make the most of this excellent price is use the eBay discount code PLENTIFUL at the checkout and you can redeem that £31.80 saving on your purchase. But be quick — the 20% off code expires at midnight.

Although perhaps one of the most exciting elements of the second generation AirPods is the option of bagging a wireless charging case (costing £199 when bought together), unless your home is already equipped with a Qi-certified charging mat, you’ll likely be happy enough simply plugging your case in to charge, just like how everyone else has coped with since we first heard about AirPods — and, indeed, true wireless earphones of any kind.

Buy now: Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case Now £127.20 (save 20%)

With the second generation of Apple AirPods, you’re still getting the all-important features anyway, including the upgrades from Apple’s first affair in creating seamless headphone technology in its usual swish design.

Switched on from the word go, simply slip the AirPods out from their case and you can enjoy immediate immersion into the world of audio. That’s right — your AirPods can detect when they’ve been placed into your ear. Similarly, the music, podcast or audiobook will pause as soon as you remove them, too.

Equipped with the brand new Apple H1 Headphone chip, swapping from one device to another syncs up with ease with a wireless connection that is even more stable than its predecessor.

The second gen AirPods also have the assistance of Siri, allowing you to make voice commands to play a specific playlist, make a call, or ask her just about anything you’d like.

Now down to just £127.20 from their RRP of £159, pick up a pair of discounted second generation AirPods with the standard charging case by making the most of the PLENTIFUL discount code before it expires tonight.

