 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Your iPhone can now act as a remote for Google TV or Android TV

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has launched a Google TV app for iOS, making it possible for iPhone and iPad owners to use their phone or tablet as a remote control for Google TV or Android TV devices.

The app, which has been available for Android for quite some time, has now been launched for users on the other side of the divide and will replace the outgoing Play Movies & TV app.

The app arrives with a number of useful features for iPhone and iPad users, including the ability to use the Google Assistant to search for content and the phone’s keyboard to type in passwords rather than messing around with the awkward TV remote.

Google/Android TV users will be able to create a single watchlist from within the app that’ll translate directly to your larger TV screen, while there’s also recommendations from across other apps you’ve subscribed to. There’s a highlights tab, a For You tab featuring recommendations, and watchlists from your favourite your favourite actors and actresses.

“Your Watchlist, recommendations and the movies and shows you have previously rented or purchased with your Google account go with you, whether that’s out the front door or just to the other room, so you can watch wherever you want,” the company writes in a blog post on Wednesday.

Google says two-thirds of people in the United States research what to watch on their phones every day, while half of people actually watch on their phones.

Now iPhone users will be able to research what they want to watch on their Google TV/Android TV, on their way home from work.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: The top Android phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best Android phones 2022: The top Android phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best iPhone: The top Apple phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone: The top Apple phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 2 months ago
Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Chromecast with Google TV: Which media streamer should you buy?

Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Chromecast with Google TV: Which media streamer should you buy?

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.