YouPorn Swyp will learn your porn kinks with TikTok-like swipes

Say what you want about YouPorn, but the adult content site certainly has its finger on the pulse of the latest tech trends and often quickly adapts to better serve the needs of its legions of smut fans.

This week, the company is taking inspiration from the latest social media craze, the video app TikTok, in the hopes of personally tailoring content to viewers.

The new YouPorn Swyp mobile web app can be accessed on iOS and Android browsers and encourages users to swipe in order to discover more of what they want to see.

YouPorn says the mobile site is better accessed in landscape mode, with an upward swipe loading the next video, a downward swipe loading the previous video and a swipe from right to left loading the full version of the video you’re currently previewing.

The idea is to remember what you’ve actually tuned into, leading to more of those videos being surfaced next time you decide to enjoy a nice, relaxing Swyp.

Naturally, you’ll need to log in or sign up in order to save your preferences. Because adult content firms can’t launch their own native apps due to App Store rules, it’s necessary to save the page to the home screen to mirror that performance.

“Swyp was designed to be an easier, more visually enticing way to watch porn and discover new content,” says YouPorn VP Charlie Hughes (via Venture Beat).

“At YouPorn, we are always trying to help our users discover their ideal adult entertainment experience,” he added. “That is why we leverage more categories and are the first to deliver machine learning recommendations across all areas of the site. Now with the addition of YouPorn Swyp, it is easier than ever for users to explore content based on their specific interests, thus always improving the recommendations within Swyp itself and everywhere on our site.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …