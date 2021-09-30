 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You’ll soon be able to search with words and images in Google Lens

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Google is improving its AI language understanding skills, and soon users will be able to search with images using Google Lens.

Google is making it even easier to look for things online, as the company is updating its AI-powered language features.

Users will now be able to search using images, with the option to use text to help narrow down what you’re looking for.

For example, if you took a photo of a checkered shirt, you could use the photo in Google Lens with accompanied text like “jacket with this pattern”, and the AI should be able to show you an assortment of checkered jackets.

In a similar vein, Google is also launching a new Lens mode in the iOS Google app which will allow users to use images to search. Currently, this is unavailable, but it should be coming soon to the US.

You might like…

Roberts’ Revival Petite is a tiny retro radio with a modern sound

Roberts’ Revival Petite is a tiny retro radio with a modern sound

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Is Amazon Astro safe? We asked two security experts to find out

Is Amazon Astro safe? We asked two security experts to find out

Alastair Stevenson 4 hours ago
Skullcandy’s Push Active True Wireless are sports earbuds with Tile built-in

Skullcandy’s Push Active True Wireless are sports earbuds with Tile built-in

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Fairphone 4 announced with repairable design and 5-year guarantee

Fairphone 4 announced with repairable design and 5-year guarantee

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Google Pixel 6 Pro benchmark reveals key specs

Google Pixel 6 Pro benchmark reveals key specs

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Forget 120Hz, there’s another 240Hz phone on the way

Forget 120Hz, there’s another 240Hz phone on the way

Max Parker 5 hours ago

Plus, Google is adding Google Lens on desktop within the Chrome browser, which will also allow users to find visual search results via images and videos that pop up while you’re browsing the web. This feature will be coming out soon globally, according to Google.

Google is also improving its understanding of video, as it will be able to understand topics that are mentioned or contained in videos, even if the video doesn’t verbalise the topic.

For example, if you wrote Brown Bear into Google, the system would link you to various videos related to Brown Bears and their lives, even if the video doesn’t say the words ‘Brown Bear’. The system will understand the topics that are contained in each video and topics that are related to them, like what Brown Bears eat or how they survive.

Google has claimed that the first version of the feature will be available in the coming weeks, with more visual enhancements in the coming months.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.