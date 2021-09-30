You’ll soon be able to search with words and images in Google Lens

Google is improving its AI language understanding skills, and soon users will be able to search with images using Google Lens.

Google is making it even easier to look for things online, as the company is updating its AI-powered language features.

Users will now be able to search using images, with the option to use text to help narrow down what you’re looking for.

For example, if you took a photo of a checkered shirt, you could use the photo in Google Lens with accompanied text like “jacket with this pattern”, and the AI should be able to show you an assortment of checkered jackets.

In a similar vein, Google is also launching a new Lens mode in the iOS Google app which will allow users to use images to search. Currently, this is unavailable, but it should be coming soon to the US.

Plus, Google is adding Google Lens on desktop within the Chrome browser, which will also allow users to find visual search results via images and videos that pop up while you’re browsing the web. This feature will be coming out soon globally, according to Google.

Google is also improving its understanding of video, as it will be able to understand topics that are mentioned or contained in videos, even if the video doesn’t verbalise the topic.

For example, if you wrote Brown Bear into Google, the system would link you to various videos related to Brown Bears and their lives, even if the video doesn’t say the words ‘Brown Bear’. The system will understand the topics that are contained in each video and topics that are related to them, like what Brown Bears eat or how they survive.

Google has claimed that the first version of the feature will be available in the coming weeks, with more visual enhancements in the coming months.