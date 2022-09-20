 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You’ll need an Apple Watch Ultra to download these exclusive new apps

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Watch Ultra goes on sale this Friday and Apple is prepping for the launch by getting the App Store in order.

The company has published two Apple Watch Ultra-exclusive apps that certainly play into the new wearable’s extreme sports raison d’être. There’re called Siren and Depth and they’re both very much as the names would suggest.

The apps will naturally be built into the Apple Watch Ultra, but Apple has launched them on the App Store in case watch owners delete them purposefully or by accident.

As previewed during the Apple Watch Ultra launch, Siren lets you access as sort of super-powered Find My feature for the Apple Watch Ultra, which will help the wearer be located by fellow explorers or the emergency services. The high frequency sound emitted can be heard from more than half a kilometre away, Apple says. It definitely could be handy in a pickle.

“Activate Siren in emergency situations if you become lost or injured to draw attention to your location,” the App Store listing reads. “Siren emits a unique 86bd sound pattern which can be heard up to 600m away.”

Next up is Depth, designed for swimmers, snorkelers, free divers, and so forth. Apple says this one will clock you all the way down to 130ft (40m). Users can choose to automatically activate the Depth app as soon as the watch notices you’re submerged.

The Apple Watch Ultra was announced at the Apple ‘Far out’ event on September 7, which also saw the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen). The Ultra watch only comes in one edition, and it costs £849. It has a titanium case and a 49mm case. The largest Apple Watch display also has a max 2000 nits of brightness. There’s also 36 hours of battery life on normal use.

Do you plan to buy the Apple Watch Ultra? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Fixing an Apple Watch Ultra costs the same as an actual Apple Watch Series 8

Fixing an Apple Watch Ultra costs the same as an actual Apple Watch Series 8

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: What’s the difference?

Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: What’s the difference?

Alastair Stevenson 2 weeks ago
Apple Watch Ultra: What you need to know about the new “Pro” tracker

Apple Watch Ultra: What you need to know about the new “Pro” tracker

Alastair Stevenson 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.