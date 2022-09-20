You’ll need an Apple Watch Ultra to download these exclusive new apps

The Apple Watch Ultra goes on sale this Friday and Apple is prepping for the launch by getting the App Store in order.

The company has published two Apple Watch Ultra-exclusive apps that certainly play into the new wearable’s extreme sports raison d’être. There’re called Siren and Depth and they’re both very much as the names would suggest.

The apps will naturally be built into the Apple Watch Ultra, but Apple has launched them on the App Store in case watch owners delete them purposefully or by accident.

As previewed during the Apple Watch Ultra launch, Siren lets you access as sort of super-powered Find My feature for the Apple Watch Ultra, which will help the wearer be located by fellow explorers or the emergency services. The high frequency sound emitted can be heard from more than half a kilometre away, Apple says. It definitely could be handy in a pickle.

“Activate Siren in emergency situations if you become lost or injured to draw attention to your location,” the App Store listing reads. “Siren emits a unique 86bd sound pattern which can be heard up to 600m away.”

Next up is Depth, designed for swimmers, snorkelers, free divers, and so forth. Apple says this one will clock you all the way down to 130ft (40m). Users can choose to automatically activate the Depth app as soon as the watch notices you’re submerged.

The Apple Watch Ultra was announced at the Apple ‘Far out’ event on September 7, which also saw the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen). The Ultra watch only comes in one edition, and it costs £849. It has a titanium case and a 49mm case. The largest Apple Watch display also has a max 2000 nits of brightness. There’s also 36 hours of battery life on normal use.

