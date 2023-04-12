 large image

You’ll definitely want to see this S23 Ultra price drop

Chris Smith

It’s only been out a couple of months, but Samsung’s best ever phone has already received a pretty sizeable price drop.

Over at Amazon US, you can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra for under $1,000. The 17% discount brings the price down from $1,199.99 to $999.99.

Amazon US is selling the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $200 off right now. There’s a choice of colours for this unlocked handset that’s providing one of the best 2023 has to offer.

The $200 discount is for an unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which means it will work on all network. You can choose from phantom black, cream, green, and lavender too and it’s an excellent discount on one of 2023’s best phones to date, with 256GB of storage.

In our review for the Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra we loved the 200-megapixel camera, the upgraded experience provided by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the 5,000mAh battery that can last all day without a second thought, even when the 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate is running to its full capabilities.

Our reviewer gave the phone a 4.5 score from a possible 5 and proclaimed it “really sets the benchmark for what the best smartphone should be capable of in 2023.”

He was particularly impressed with the camera, stating: “The upgraded camera offering is undoubtedly the star of the show, with a new main 200MP snapper with advanced features like 16-in-1 pixel binning and the ability to individually enhance separate sections of photos delivering consistently impressive results with very little effort from the user. It also completely changes the game in low-light scenarios, delivering among the best results yet from a smartphone. This is the best camera phone you can buy right now.”

The phone fell slightly short of perfection due to the relatively show 45W charging, and slightly bulky design compared to its contemporaries, and the relatively expensive price tag. The latter part, at least, has been negated by this red hot deal on Amazon US.

