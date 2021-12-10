You’ll be able to play Android games on your Windows PC in 2022

Google has announced that a new Google Play Games app will be coming to Windows PCs next year, which will make it possible to access Android games on your laptop and desktop computer.

During the Game Awards on Thursday night, the tech giant announced that the app would be expanding beyond Android and ChromeOS devices.

“Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs,” said Google’s product director of games on Android and Google Play, Greg Hartrell (via The Verge).

“This Google-built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more.”

According to a report by The Verge, Google has actually built the PC app by itself rather than partnering up with Microsoft or another company. Google has also stressed that Android games will run locally on Windows, so you won’t need to stream them through the cloud like with Google Stadia.

Microsoft, of course, already has plans to bring Android apps to PCs with Windows 11, but it’s opted to do so by teaming up with Amazon. This means you’ll be able to download and install games from the Amazon Appstore, but not those available exclusively in the Google Play store, which could limit your options.

Microsoft announced the Windows 11 feature earlier this year and Android apps officially became available to Windows Insiders running the preview build in October.

“Running Android apps and games on Windows 11 will feel familiar, effortless, and integrated – just as you would expect,” wrote Microsoft in its Windows Blog.

We’ll have to wait to see how Android games perform on PCs with Google Play Games. Be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for the latest developments.