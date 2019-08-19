You’ll be able to watch Disney Plus on loads of devices − but maybe not Amazon Fire TV

Disney has unveiled a list of every device and platform that will be able to access the Disney Plus subscription streaming service from day one − and the big news is that Amazon isn’t on it.

The Amazon Fire TV range was mysteriously absent from the list of Disney Plus-enabled platforms that the House of Mouse released today.

The company announced that it had reached agreements with a handful of streaming device manufacturers to give customers easy access to Disney Plus content at home and on the go. Platforms compatible with the service from launch include:

Apple TV

Android mobile devices

Android TV

Chromecast

Web browsers

iPad

iPhone

PlayStation 4

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

Xbox One

Disney Plus will launch on all of these platforms in the US on November 12, with a regular subscription setting you back $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually.

It will launch in Canada and the Netherlands on the same day, before going live in Australia and New Zealand a week later.

Disney has yet to announce when Disney Plus will hit the UK, but we can all cross our finger and pray that the service will be compatible with Amazon devices by the time it actually lands over here.

It is a surprise that Amazon hasn’t been included in the lineup. Amazon Fire TV featured in a leaked promotional image for Disney Plus earlier this year.

−It might be possible for Fire TV and Amazon Fire tablet users to use their devices to stream Disney programming by sideloading the app onto their device or using a browser. Amazon will also be unable to provide subscriptions directly through its devices in the same way that Apple will through iOS.

We hope to hear more about the incoming streaming service including a UK release date at Disney’s D23 Expo this weekend.

