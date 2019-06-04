The iPhone 11 will be a gaming beast thanks to this cool new iOS 13 feature

Apple’s radically improving its iPhone and iPads’ gaming chops ahead of the release of the fabled iPhone 11, adding support for the popular Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

The news broke in the aftermath of Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote where the company confirmed the feature will be rolled out to its tvOS operating systems. Tweets from Sony and a Microsoft Xbox employee later confirmed the feature will also appear on iOS 13.

Update from today’s #WWDC: official DualShock 4 support will be coming to iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS this fall. We’ll keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/yqrd9Yx2vq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 4, 2019

ICYMI: @Apple announced at WWDC today that Xbox Controllers with Bluetooth will be supported on the next versions of tvOS and iOS. Thrilled to bring the award-winning controller to more gamers later this year. 🎮📺📱 — 🅻🅰🆁🆁🆈 ☁ 🅷🆁🆈🅱 (@majornelson) June 3, 2019

The move means the PlayStation controller and Bluetooth enabled Xbox controller will work with any iOS 13 device.

iOS 13 is the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. It’s available in beta form for developers now, and is expected to launch in September this year on the fabled Apple iPhone 11.

Controller support was one of many new features set to appear on iOS 13. The most obvious is the addition of a new iOS 13 dark mode. This’ll switch the colourings to black in the majority of the OS menu screens.

As well as making iOS 13 look Johnny Cash level cool the move will also help improve iPhones’ battery lives, removing the need for them to constantly charge pixels to generate whites. We’re a little less enamoured with the new Memoji feature which lets you create custom, haunting animated emojis.

The news comes during a wider push by Apple to grow its presence in gaming. The company unveiled a new Apple Arcade game subscription service alongside Apple TV Plus in March.

The service will grant access to over 100 exclusive games from big name developers including Sega. The service will work on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV product lines.

Apple is one of many tech giants working to grow its gaming presence. Google unveiled its Stadia game streaming service at GDC (Gaming Developer Conference) earlier this year. Google Stadia will reportedly let you stream triple-A games over Google’s cloud infrastructure at resolutions up to 4K at 60fps.

Further details about Google Stadia are expected to appear at the E3 trade show in LA next week.