You’ll be able to get Android 10 on the Galaxy Note 10 very soon – here’s how

Samsung Korea has revealed it will add the Galaxy Note 10 to its Android 10 beta programme in the very near future.

The company revealed the news in a blog post in the Korean community forum last night (UK time).

The programme is part of the firm’s One UI 2.0, which according to the posting will now include the regular Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Note 10 5G in the not too distant future.

Related: Best phone 2019

The beta debuted earlier this year in Korea and is still only available in select European regions. The programme also only lets a very select number of handsets enroll at the moment.

Reports broke earlier this week that some UK members were able to start registering their S10s but Trusted Reviews hadn’t confirmed this at the time of publishing.

It’s unclear when exactly Note 10 users will be able to register with the Android 10 beta. Trusted Reviews has contacted Samsung for clarification and will update this page the moment it hears back.

Android 10 is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. It debuted on the firm’s latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL flagships and comes with a few nifty features. These include a new dark mode and nifty recorder app with real time voice transcription powers.

You can get a more thorough breakdown of the OS’ key selling points in our in-depth Android 10 review, Pixel 4 review and Pixel 4 XL review.

Related: Best Android phone 2019

The Galaxy Note 10 is Samsung’s current range of flagship tablets. The phablets launched in September and offer modest hardware improvements on the Galaxy S10 line. These include the addition of an S Pen stylus, improved fast charging support and larger screens.

The changes aren’t huge but they led us to give the phablets positive reviews, and let them earn a place among the best big screen phones to arrive this year. As we noted in our in-depth Galaxy Note 10 review:

“The display here is great. The design remains the best of any Android phone, and the functionality of the S Pen offers something you can’t get elsewhere. I also really like its slightly smaller form factor.”

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…