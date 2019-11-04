Microsoft is introducing a new logo for its browser, Microsoft Edge. The previous logo was almost indiscernible from the blue ‘e’ of internet explorer, but the new one will help users avoid confusion between the two internet browsers.

The shape of the logo is similar to its predecessor, but it’s not a simple blue ‘e’ anymore. Instead, it’s a sort of two-tone curl ‘e’ in shell-type shape, or perhaps a wave shape, as a nod to the now little-used phrase, ‘surfing the internet’.

For huge fans of Microsoft Edge, (and who isn’t a huge fan of Microsoft Edge?) there was a special game to reveal the new logo. Microsoft employees posted hints and clues online, while puzzle solvers had to follow the clues and eventually uncover the new logo. Who needs Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, right?

Another change to Edge, though far less noticeable, might be even more important. The browser is going to be based on the open source Chromium browser from now on, the same foundation that Google Chrome is built on.

The new, full Chromium-based browser isn’t available to use yet. However, Microsoft is holding its ‘Ignite’ event at The Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando this week and may unveil the final version there.

Back in April Microsoft released the first test version of the Chromium-based browser. It’s the first browser from Microsoft that will support Chrome extensions and it comes complete with the feature of the moment… dark mode.

During the test run Microsoft’s corporate VP said: “Our goal is to work with the larger Chromium open source community to create better web compatibility for our customers and less fragmentation of the web for all web developers.

“In these first builds we are very much focused on the fundamentals and have not yet included a wide range of feature and language support that will come later. You’ll start to see differences from the current Microsoft Edge including subtle design finishes, support for a broader selection of extensions and the ability to manage your sign-in profile. We look forward to people starting to kick the tires and will be refining the feature set over time based on the feedback we receive.”

Quite a lot of tyre-kicking has gone on since then and we can expect the new browser fairly soon. Watch this space.

