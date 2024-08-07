Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t believe how affordable the OnePlus 11 is now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The OnePlus 11 has become extremely affordable of late, as this brilliant Amazon deal goes to show.

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest that OnePlus has to offer, then the OnePlus 12 is your phone. However, if you’re willing to go for the previous model, the OnePlus 11, you can pick up a bit of a bargain.

Amazon is currently selling the higher 256GB model of the OnePlus 11 for just £579.69. That’s a considerable 27% saving on its launch price of £799.

Get the OnePlus 11 for just £579.69

Get the OnePlus 11 for just £579.69

The 256GB top model of the OnePlus 11 is selling for £579.69 right now, which is 27% cheaper than its launch price.

  • Amazon
  • Save 27% on launch price
  • Now £579.69
View Deal

This is for a phone that we awarded a score of 4.5 out 5 in our original review. “The OnePlus 11 is a great all-rounder, hitting most criteria for what a flagship smartphone should offer,” we concluded.

“It looks premium, boasts a gorgeous display, high-end performance, all-day battery life and, crucially, impressive camera chops with no immediate pitfalls.”

The phone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display really is a stunner, while performance still feels suitably flagship thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Cameras have often been a weakness for the OnePlus brand, but those days seem to be long gone. Indeed, the OnePlus 11’s triple camera set-up is a strength, with a large 50MP main sensor accompanied by a 32MP 2x telephoto and a 48MP ultrawide.

Throw in all-day battery life, and you have yourself a serious classy flagship phone, now selling for a mid-range price.

You might like…

iPhone 14 Pro Max is now cheaper than the base iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max is now cheaper than the base iPhone 15

Jon Mundy 56 mins ago
This Hisense QLED TV deal is a bargain for console gamers

This Hisense QLED TV deal is a bargain for console gamers

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Galaxy S23 is now the best value Android upgrade

Galaxy S23 is now the best value Android upgrade

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Apple Watch Series 9 price dramatically sliced by Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 price dramatically sliced by Walmart

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for August 2024

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Best iPad Air deals for August 2024

Best iPad Air deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words