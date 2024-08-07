You won’t believe how affordable the OnePlus 11 is now

The OnePlus 11 has become extremely affordable of late, as this brilliant Amazon deal goes to show.

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest that OnePlus has to offer, then the OnePlus 12 is your phone. However, if you’re willing to go for the previous model, the OnePlus 11, you can pick up a bit of a bargain.

Amazon is currently selling the higher 256GB model of the OnePlus 11 for just £579.69. That’s a considerable 27% saving on its launch price of £799.

This is for a phone that we awarded a score of 4.5 out 5 in our original review. “The OnePlus 11 is a great all-rounder, hitting most criteria for what a flagship smartphone should offer,” we concluded.

“It looks premium, boasts a gorgeous display, high-end performance, all-day battery life and, crucially, impressive camera chops with no immediate pitfalls.”

The phone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display really is a stunner, while performance still feels suitably flagship thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Cameras have often been a weakness for the OnePlus brand, but those days seem to be long gone. Indeed, the OnePlus 11’s triple camera set-up is a strength, with a large 50MP main sensor accompanied by a 32MP 2x telephoto and a 48MP ultrawide.

Throw in all-day battery life, and you have yourself a serious classy flagship phone, now selling for a mid-range price.