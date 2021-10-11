 large image

You should update your iPhone or iPad immediately

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has released iOS 15.0.2 and iPad OS 15.0.2 for iPhone and iPad users in order to combat an ongoing security issue that the company says may have been exploited in the wild.

The security update, which came to light thanks to a tip from an anonymous researcher, aims to quash a memory corruption vulnerability.

Apple says an application may could access arbitrary code, even with kernel privileges, making it an extremely dangerous beast. The update improves the memory handling.

“An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” Apple writes on its support page.

The company is recommending users on all applicable iPhone and iPad devices compatible with iOS 15 install the update. Given the nature of this vulnerability we’d advise you do so with a quickness.

Those models are: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

You can update your iPhone by heading to Settings > General > Software Updates. The release notes also bring some others fixes, described in the release notes as follows:

  • Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message
  • iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My
  • AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab
  • CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback
  • Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

This is the second update since Apple released iOS 15 around at the back end of last month. iOS 15.0.1 was designed to fix an issue with the Unlock with Apple Watch feature that enables users to use their wearable device as a Face ID setting when wearing a face covering.

A larger update is expected in the next few weeks. iOS 15.1 is currently in beta and should introduce SharePlay, a watch party-like, FaceTime-powered feature that enables people to stream content together.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

