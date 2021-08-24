Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You should probably watch the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer right now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony Pictures has officially dropped the first trailer for the next Spider-Man film, No Way Home, following an unfortunate leak at the weekend.

The next Tom Holland-led flick will take its place as part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and hits cinemas on December 17.

It’s a direct sequel to 2019’s Far From Home, the last film in Phase 3 of the MCU. That film saw Peter attempt to face-up to the death of his mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man while continuing to work for S.H.I.E.L.D. At the end of the film, Spidey’s secret identity is revealed.

The first trailer for No Way Home will see Parker face-up to the fallout of his cover being blown, including being accused of causing the death of Quinten Beck / Mysterio.

Alongside Holland, The incredible Zendaya is back as MJ, as is the terrific Marisa Tomei who plays Aunt May. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange will play a major role, as Peter has enlisted him in an ill-fated attempt to undo some of the damage.

Apparently, the spell goes wrong (they were warned) and leads to the duo “tap into the stability of space time.” As Strange says “The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.” So, this film will unleash the multiverse we learned about in the Loki Disney Plus series. And, as the title would suggest, there’s No Way Home (although there probably is).

You might like…

Best Gaming TV 2021: The best TVs for playing games on

Best Gaming TV 2021: The best TVs for playing games on

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Review

Oh, and as if that wasn’t enough, Doc Ock is back. And there’s also a hint the Green Goblin is back in the frame too. Tough times for your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, who enters the film as public enemy No.1.

Can Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe really match the juggernaut of Phase 3? Is there really No Way Home for Spidey? Or will he find his way back to New York a hero once more. Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.