You may get your Steam Deck sooner than you think

If you’re patiently awaiting the day your email invite to buy a Steam Deck lands in the inbox, we have good news – it may arrive sooner than you think.

Valve says it is “ramping up” shipments of its handheld gaming PC with plans to send more invites to people on the waiting list. More invites are going out each week the company says, and plans are afoot to send them twice a week in some cases.

All in all, that’s great news for Valve and great news for gamers keen to access their library of Steam games on the go.

In a pair of tweets from the Steam Deck account, updating the situation for the year’s second quarter, the company says: “Welcome to Q2! We’ve just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we’re ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week”

The company added that “no reservation windows have been changed or delayed, only some additional info. Log in … to see your quarterly estimate.” However, should production significantly ramp up, then it’s possible plenty of consoles will be getting into hands sooner than gamers expected.

Once gamers receive their invite, they have 72 hours to complete the purchase of the model they reserved, whether that’s the 64GB, 256GB or 512GB variant. Right now the expected order availability for those reserving a console today is October or later.

In our review of the Steam Deck, we were effusive in our praise for the first generation product, praising the excellent performance, lightweight design, excellent SteamOS and the open-platform nature that has so much potential.

It earned 4.5 stars out of a potential 5, being marked down only for the poor battery life when playing AAA games, incompatibility with with some of the most popular multiplayer games and limited storage space.