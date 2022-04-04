 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You may get your Steam Deck sooner than you think

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re patiently awaiting the day your email invite to buy a Steam Deck lands in the inbox, we have good news – it may arrive sooner than you think.

Valve says it is “ramping up” shipments of its handheld gaming PC with plans to send more invites to people on the waiting list. More invites are going out each week the company says, and plans are afoot to send them twice a week in some cases.

All in all, that’s great news for Valve and great news for gamers keen to access their library of Steam games on the go.

In a pair of tweets from the Steam Deck account, updating the situation for the year’s second quarter, the company says: “Welcome to Q2! We’ve just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we’re ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week”

The company added that “no reservation windows have been changed or delayed, only some additional info. Log in … to see your quarterly estimate.” However, should production significantly ramp up, then it’s possible plenty of consoles will be getting into hands sooner than gamers expected.

Once gamers receive their invite, they have 72 hours to complete the purchase of the model they reserved, whether that’s the 64GB, 256GB or 512GB variant. Right now the expected order availability for those reserving a console today is October or later.

In our review of the Steam Deck, we were effusive in our praise for the first generation product, praising the excellent performance, lightweight design, excellent SteamOS and the open-platform nature that has so much potential.

It earned 4.5 stars out of a potential 5, being marked down only for the poor battery life when playing AAA games, incompatibility with with some of the most popular multiplayer games and limited storage space.

You might like…

These Xbox Game Studios classics may never work on Steam Deck

These Xbox Game Studios classics may never work on Steam Deck

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
Trusted Recommends: The Steam Deck and Huawei MateBook 14s score high marks

Trusted Recommends: The Steam Deck and Huawei MateBook 14s score high marks

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch: How do they compare?

Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch: How do they compare?

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Steam Deck: Everything you need to know

Steam Deck: Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.