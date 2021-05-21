You can’t watch Tizen anymore, but it’ll still be on the telly

When Google announced the new version of Wear OS would incorporate Samsung’s Tizen OS earlier this week, many wondered about the future of Samsung’s homegrown operating system.

Would it still power some wearable devices? And what about the popular televisions whose Smart TV interface is underpinned by Tizen? Well, as far as the tellies are concerned, Tizen is here to stay.

In a terse statement to Protocol, the company said: “Samsung said Tizen still is the default platform for our smart TVs going forward.”

And why would it change? The Samsung smart TV interface is one of the most popular out there, with a great look, a stacked selection of apps and access to Apple’s AirPlay 2 tech.

However, that might disappoint some Google loyalists who would like one of Samsung’s top-of-the-range QLED television sets running on Android TV. However, there’s always the Chromecast with Google TV for those who just can’t do without the Play Store on their gogglebox.

As for wearables, we’re not so sure. It now seems certain the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will run on the Wear OS/Tizen OS/Fitbit OS hybrid Google announced at I/O on Tuesday.

Google calls it a “unified platform” that continues the two companies’ long history of collaboration. The plan is to take the strengths of both operating systems to create an ecosystem with plentiful apps, great fitness tracking tech and, importantly, longer battery life.

It’ll be faster than the previous instalment of Wear OS, will provide access to key Google apps like Maps, YouTube Music, Google Pay, Google Assistant and, of course the Fitbit health tracking nous.

“Health and fitness tracking is essential for wearables. With the latest Wear update, we welcome Fitbit’s many years of health expertise to the experience,” Google said in a blog post. “The best of Fitbit, including features like tracking your health progress throughout your day and on-wrist goal celebrations, will motivate you on your journey to better health.”

