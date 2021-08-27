You can watch loads of classic Pokémon shows for free on the Switch

Any Switch owners who are looking to catch up on a bit of nostalgic telly can now watch a whole lot of Pokémon shows for free.

For anyone who wasn’t aware Pokémon TV is a thing, and it’s already available on mobile devices, tablet devices and even Smart TVs.

This app launched in 2019 and is the perfect place for Pokémon fans to watch episodes of the long-running series, as well as watch videos covering some tips and tricks to players, and some competitive Pokémon broadcasts too.

The good news now is you can do all of this on your Nintendo Switch, with the chance to watch select episodes from Pokémon the Series for free. You can check out the trailer for Pokémon TV on the Switch below.

A full 25 years after the game’s first debut in Japan, people are still in love with this franchise, with Pokémon announcing that there will be a new Pokémon Switch Lite coming to stores by November 6.

Back on Pokémon TV, you can join Ash, Pikachu, and their friends from Kanto to Galar and everywhere in between, with visits from Team Rocket sprinkled in to keep things interesting.

Any aspiring Trainers now can also brush up on their Pokémon TCG strategy and skills through select matches and even some training tips.

Pokémon TV has a pretty extensive library of videos you can visit if you’re wanting to expand your Pokémon knowledge, and with pretty frequent updates there should always be something new to watch.

Plus, Pokémon TV is now launching a Junior category for the little ones, which will be specifically tailored for younger Pokémon fans and Trainers, so they can be the very best, like no one ever was.

You can start your Pokémon journey on your Switch by downloading the Pokémon TV app from the Nintendo Switch eShop now, the only thing you will need to keep watching is an internet connection.