You can visit the British Museum from home – in more detail than ever

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown situation means that, unfortunately, we can’t visit the attractions across the country that usually keep us entertained. The British Museum is re-vamping its online offering, to keep you entertained from home.

The museum’s usual, global collection of amazing artefacts marks it out as one of the world’s most remarkable museum attractions. Now, you can take a look at some of those artefacts from the comfort of your own home, in more detail than ever.

A tweet from the British Museum’s official Twitter account explains that four and a half million objects and almost two million images are available to browse on the website.

You can check out the hashtag #MuseumFromHome on Twitter to keep up with the experiences other people are having on the British Museum’s online collection – and maybe pick out a few highlights to visit yourself. There’s everything from ancient Greek vases, made around 500 BC, to artefacts from World War Two and more modern history.

The tweet thread also explains that, following the updates, the “collection online is now one of the biggest online museum collection databases in the world.”

Museum director, Hartwig Fischer, said: “We hope that these important objects can provide inspiration, reflection or even just quiet moments of distraction during this difficult time.”

So, if you’re looking for some lockdown entertainment and want it to be more on the educational, mind-broadening side, then the British Museum’s online collection could be for you.

As lockdown drags on, we’ve also learned about some other great ways to keep you, and your kids, entertained and educated. Firstly, Dyson is offering a range of engineering challenges, to keep your kids thinking on their feet.

Secondly, a new cyber security course, partly run by the government, has launched. It intends to teach the next generation of ethical hackers and cyber security experts.

