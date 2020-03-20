You can play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free this weekend on all platforms

Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, giving players free access to the open-world epic in its entirety for the next few days.

The free trial is valid across PS4, Xbox One and PC, and all your progress made throughout the trial alongside save data will carry over to the full version if you decide to pick it up.

First released in 2018, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was the last we saw of Ubisoft’s beloved franchise, with rumours swirling that a new entry is currently in the works for the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the form of Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok.

The new entry is rumoured to take us to Viking Times with an even larger and more ambitious world to explore. Here’s hoping it isn’t too massive, since the sheer size of Odyssey and Origins were arguably a detriment to the overall quality.

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is another accomplished entry in the long-running open world series. By expanding upon the blueprint established by Origins, Ubisoft has crafted an experience that feels brave, huge and utterly gargantuan,” reads my 4/5 review.

It’s an excellent game, although you’ll have a hard time seeing everything it has to offer over the course of a weekend. If you’re really dedicated you could finish the campaign, but a bunch of compelling optional content will fall by the wayside.

Ubisoft has done an excellent job supporting Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with major expansions, many of which are well worth checking out. If the trial twists your arm and you decide to make a purchase, we’d reccommend giving them a look.

