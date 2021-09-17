You can order the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro now

Apple announced its new range of iPhones this week and they’re now already available to order.

Apple debuted four new phones at its California Streaming event, following the same blueprint set by the iPhone 12 series. This time we’ve got the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

All the phones are now available to order via Apple itself or carriers directly. All the major UK networks will be carrying the 5G-enabled device and it’s a similar case in the USA. Pre-orders will then start to arrive from next Friday (Sep 24). For prices see the chart below:

‹ UK RRP AUD RRP CA RRP EU RRP USA RRP iPhone 13 £779 AU$1199 CA$949 €809 $799 iPhone 13 Mini £679 AU$1199 CA$949 €809 $699 iPhone 13 Pro £949 AU$1699 CA$1399 €1189 $999 iPhone 13 Pro Max £1049 AU$1849 CA$1549 €1259 $1099 ›

Unlike last year, all four of the iPhone 13 models are available at the same time so you won’t have to wait to get the Mini or the Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are very similar devices, with the same A15 Bionic chipset that Apple claims is 50% faster than the competition, same improved 12MP dual camera array with a focus on low-light photography and the same overall design. Of course, the Mini is smaller as it packs a 5.4-inch display as opposed to a 6.1-inch version.

The iPhone 13 Pro models work in a similar way. They both have the same feature set, including updated optical zoom and ProMotion 120Hz displays, but the Max model has a larger 6.7-inch display.

It’s hard to say at this stage how big these updates are, however there are certainly some things that stand out. The 120Hz ProMotion displays on the Pro model should make for smoother scrolling and gaming, while all the camera improvements are always welcome. We appreciate the 20% smaller notch too.