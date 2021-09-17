 large image

You can order the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro now

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Apple announced its new range of iPhones this week and they’re now already available to order.

Apple debuted four new phones at its California Streaming event, following the same blueprint set by the iPhone 12 series. This time we’ve got the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

All the phones are now available to order via Apple itself or carriers directly. All the major UK networks will be carrying the 5G-enabled device and it’s a similar case in the USA. Pre-orders will then start to arrive from next Friday (Sep 24). For prices see the chart below:

UK RRP
AUD RRP
CA RRP
EU RRP
USA RRP
iPhone 13
£779
AU$1199
CA$949
€809
$799
iPhone 13 Mini
£679
AU$1199
CA$949
€809
$699
iPhone 13 Pro
£949
AU$1699
CA$1399
€1189
$999
iPhone 13 Pro Max
£1049
AU$1849
CA$1549
€1259
$1099

Unlike last year, all four of the iPhone 13 models are available at the same time so you won’t have to wait to get the Mini or the Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are very similar devices, with the same A15 Bionic chipset that Apple claims is 50% faster than the competition, same improved 12MP dual camera array with a focus on low-light photography and the same overall design. Of course, the Mini is smaller as it packs a 5.4-inch display as opposed to a 6.1-inch version.

The iPhone 13 Pro models work in a similar way. They both have the same feature set, including updated optical zoom and ProMotion 120Hz displays, but the Max model has a larger 6.7-inch display.

For more on the iPhone 13, check out our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 comparison along with our iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 12 Mini comparison. We’ve also got a full look at the Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9.

It’s hard to say at this stage how big these updates are, however there are certainly some things that stand out. The 120Hz ProMotion displays on the Pro model should make for smoother scrolling and gaming, while all the camera improvements are always welcome. We appreciate the 20% smaller notch too.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews' mobile, wearables and tablet sections.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

