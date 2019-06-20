You can now use your Tesco Clubcard to buy a phone – here’s how

Tesco Mobile will now let you use Clubcard vouchers to get money off its pay-monthly phone deals.

Tesco has widened the criteria for which it accepts Clubcard vouchers to get cheaper mobile phones. Tesco Clubcard vouchers could previously be used to reduce existing pay-monthly plans. Now, Tesco Mobile will let you use vouchers upfront on handset costs.

Related: Best phones

According to MoneySavingExpert, you’ve been able to use Tesco Clubcard vouchers as a way of reducing your pay monthly bills for over a month. You are able to trade Clubcard vouchers to get Tesco Mobile vouchers worth double the value.

The new changes to Tesco Clubcard vouchers will let you use them on pay-monthly deals as the point of purchase. You can use vouchers up to a maximum of £250 either towards the handset or bill.

If you want to use your Tesco Mobile vouchers for the upfront cost of a phone, choose a plan with an upfront cost and apply your voucher code at the checkout. The amount of your vouchers will then be deducted from whatever the upfront cost of the handset is.

Related: Best Android phones

Or rather, if you’d like to use the vouchers to reduce your Tesco Mobile monthly bill – visit your Tesco Mobile online account and select “Reduce your bill with Clubcard partner vouchers”. You can then add vouchers to pay off a bill or add them to your account as credit for future bills.

If you are a Tesco Mobile customer, you may be wondering if your network is going to get 5G – following its recent rollout. Tesco Mobile piggybacks off of O2’s network in the UK so it will depend on O2’s 5G progress.

O2 has stated it will launch its 5G network in 2019 – but, we don’t know if and when 5G contracts will make their way to Tesco Mobile.

It will also take some time for O2’s 5G rollout to have good coverage across the UK even after it begins – meaning there could still be a substantial wait yet.