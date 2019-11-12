Roku’s latest app update brings the streaming stick’s mobile remote to the Apple Watch, letting you control your TV right from your… wrist.

The new smartwatch app will let you launch channels, turn up the volume, use voice commands and even find your Roku remote − all from the popular Apple wearable.

In an announcement shared via the Roku Blog, Roku users will now be able to toggle through their favourite channels with the tap of a finger. The channels will even be listed in order of most recently watched, so you shouldn’t need to tap 20-odd times to find your favourite show.

To adjust the volume up or down, all you’ll need to do is twist the circular crown on your Apple Watch in the corresponding direction.

Voice search is also available for select Roku devices and TV models. Tapping the voice icon in the Watch app will allow you to successfully vocalise various commands, such as “launch Hulu”, “search for comedies” and “switch to HDMI 1”.

If you have Roku Ultra or a supporting Roku TV, you’ll even be able to use the Watch app to signal to your Roku remote when you inevitably drop it down the side of the sofa or leave it in the kitchen when you go to make dinner. The remote finder feature will force your remote to chime so you can track it down and retrieve it from beneath the cushions.

So, how do you get the Roku Watch app?

The app is compatible with all Apple Watch models. Simply update the Roku mobile app to version 6.1.3 on your phone and the Watch app will appear on your Apple Watch. If you’ve turned off automatic installs in the past, you may need to go into the App Store on your Watch and manually install the update from there.

