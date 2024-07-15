You can now run a PC game emulator on iPhone – and Vision Pro too

Apple has enabled the first piece of emultation software capable of running retro PC games onto the App Store – reversing an original decision to reject it.

The UTM SE app is now available to download from the App Store enabling users to load old school game ROMs and classic software on their iPhone, iPad and Vision Pro.

It works by emulating older operating systes including Windows, macOS and Linux. From there you can load the older software of your choosing. That means the likes of the original Doom Game and even the Windows Solitaire app could be run on a Vision Pro if you’re partial to that sort of thing.

Initially Apple turned down the app, citing that the PC couldn’t be considered a console. The App Store guidelines had initially specified it was allowing emulators for classic consoles.

The developer of UTM SE said last month: “The App Store Review Board determined that ‘PC is not a console’ regardless of the fact that there are retro Windows / DOS games for the PC that UTM SE can be useful in running.”

The developer of the iDOS app also cited a similar reason for rejection, and it seemed that put the kibosh on PC emulators landing on the iPhone. At the time they were rejected due to contrvening section 4.7 of the App Store guidelines, which state: “Apps may offer certain software that is not embedded in the binary, specifically HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, and plug-ins. Additionally, retro game console emulator apps can offer to download games.”

The developer of UTM SE had previously claimed it wouldn’t amend the app because it would provide a sub-par experience. It’s not clear whether changes were made to be more compliant, or whether Apple has just relaxed its stance.