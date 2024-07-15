Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now run a PC game emulator on iPhone – and Vision Pro too

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has enabled the first piece of emultation software capable of running retro PC games onto the App Store – reversing an original decision to reject it.

The UTM SE app is now available to download from the App Store enabling users to load old school game ROMs and classic software on their iPhone, iPad and Vision Pro.

The Apple iPad Air M1 is $200 off

The Apple iPad Air M1 is $200 off

Apple’s iPad Air M1 is $200 off right now. Usually it’s $599, but you can grab it for $399 over at Best Buy

  • Best Buy
  • Was $599
  • Now $399
View Deal

It works by emulating older operating systes including Windows, macOS and Linux. From there you can load the older software of your choosing. That means the likes of the original Doom Game and even the Windows Solitaire app could be run on a Vision Pro if you’re partial to that sort of thing.

Initially Apple turned down the app, citing that the PC couldn’t be considered a console. The App Store guidelines had initially specified it was allowing emulators for classic consoles.

The developer of UTM SE said last month: “The App Store Review Board determined that ‘PC is not a console’ regardless of the fact that there are retro Windows / DOS games for the PC that UTM SE can be useful in running.”

The developer of the iDOS app also cited a similar reason for rejection, and it seemed that put the kibosh on PC emulators landing on the iPhone. At the time they were rejected due to contrvening section 4.7 of the App Store guidelines, which state: “Apps may offer certain software that is not embedded in the binary, specifically HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, and plug-ins. Additionally, retro game console emulator apps can offer to download games.”

The developer of UTM SE had previously claimed it wouldn’t amend the app because it would provide a sub-par experience. It’s not clear whether changes were made to be more compliant, or whether Apple has just relaxed its stance.

You might like…

Apple rules out PC emulators for iPhone

Apple rules out PC emulators for iPhone

Chris Smith 3 weeks ago
Emulators on iOS: Explained

Emulators on iOS: Explained

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
This Nintendo emulator for iPhone is here to stay, probably

This Nintendo emulator for iPhone is here to stay, probably

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words