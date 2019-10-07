You can now get the new 10.2-inch iPad on Vodafone, from £26 per month

You can now get your hands on the latest version of Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad on Vodafone.

The iPad 10.2 takes its name from its 10.2-inch retina display. It was revealed in September, and Apple hailed the new product as combining the power of a PC with the versatility of a tablet. It also supports a full-size smart keyboard.

Deals with 1GB of data on an iPad with 32GB of storage start at £26 per month, with an up-front payment of £80.

Plenty more contract options are, of course, available − with one option offering a whopping 50GB of data, though that will set you back a much steeper £41 a month.

You can browse Vodafone’s deals for the 32GB iPad here, and deals for the 128GB iPad here.

SIM-free, the new iPad would set you back £349 for the 32GB model, or £449 for the 128GB version.

Overall, the iPad 10.2 hasn’t made huge improvements in the camera department, with the 8-megapixel rear camera capable of capturing perfectly serviceable video, which you can then edit on the device. This cuts out a lot of the technical tedium that can be associated with video production.

However, the new display, which is extra bright, could make this an ideal device for watching video on the go.

There are a host of other big features, including stereo speakers, a year of Apple TV Plus included, the A10 Fusion chip, the ability to sketch and write with the iPad pencil, voice control and access to over a million apps.

Vodafone is the only network to include AppleCare Services as standard when buying Vodafone Insurance for any Apple handset, giving Vodafone customers an extended 24-month warranty for all Apple handsets. Plus, Vodafone offers all pay-monthly customers 24 hour customer service, so you won’t be left hanging while you get to grips with your new tablet.

