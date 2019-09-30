Use the eBay discount code PICKME10 and pick up the brand new flagship Apple smartphone SIM-free for under £1,000.

As smartphone manufacturers compete to build the most feature-packed handsets with new, innovative technologies, it’s becoming less and less likely to pin down a new iPhone for even the previous £1,000 price tag. However, with this eBay discount code, you can land yourself an iPhone 11 Pro for dead on £999.

Best iPhone 11 Pro SIM-Free Deal SIM-Free iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, Gold – Use Code: PICKME10 The most powerful iPhone from Apple yet, the 11 Pro boasts a triple threat camera set-up, its brand new A13 Bionic chip and another classic, sleek design.

Admittedly still a steep price, it goes without saying this remains a great deal if you’re keen to pick up the latest offerings for Apple without signing up for a contract. Simply quote PICKME10 at the checkout and it’ll shave £50 off the 64GB Gold iPhone 11 Pro.

The first time Apple has introduced the ‘Pro’ terminology into its smartphones, the iPhone 11 Pro pledges to provide a performance like no other iPhone has executed before. Debuting the A13 Bionic chip alongside the first triple-camera set-up seen from Apple, it’s not hard to see why the company is calling it the most powerful iPhone yet.

Buy now: Apple iPhone 11 Pro for £999 (Use code PICKME10)

Cased in a sheet of precision milled glass with dual ion for that bolstered strength, the iPhone 11 Pro’s back offers a matt texture, whilst its sides are metallic. Showcasing a sleek body for its 5.8-inch display, the iPhone 11 Pro now boasts the Super Retina XDR screen, offering an even more supreme visual than we’ve known before from Apple, ideal for seeing the incredible photos you’ll be able to capture.

Consisting of three cameras on the rear, the quad module features a wide camera, ultra wide camera and telephoto camera. Broken down, this provides you with a 4x optical range which means you can get as close up or as far away from your subject without sacrificing the details.

With the new iOS 13 interface allowing you to easily switch between the two, you’ll also benefit from fantastic new editing tools for throwing together your 4K video footage. The iPhone 11 Pro also allows you to capture in brand new Night Mode for low lighting conditions and getting even more from Portrait Mode.

Throw the A13 Bionic chip into the mix and see increases on CPU and GPU performance of up to 20% faster without skimping on the battery life. In fact, you can expect up to four hours more in your very own iPhone 11 Pro.

Usually pricing at £1,049, make the most of the eBay discount code PICKME10 and buy your iPhone 11 Pro for just £999.

