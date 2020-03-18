You can grab Half-Life: Alyx for free – if you spend £899 on the Vive Cosmos Elite

HTC’s offering a free copy of Valve’s upcoming Half-Life: Alyx with its top-end Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset.

The deal was announced today and means you can get the Vive Cosmos Elite and game for £899 in the UK. Sadly you’ll only be able to play the game when Half-Life: Alyx launches on Steam on the 23rd of March, but you’ll be able to activate it before then by entering the bundled redemption code into the add new game section of the Steam app.

Yves Maître, CEO, HTC listed the bundle as a key step in the firm’s ongoing effort to re-establish itself as the top-dog in virtual reality gaming.

“Since we introduced VIVE, the industry has clamoured for a seminal VR title. With Half-Life: Alyx, we believe Valve is delivering the experience and expertise to move VR gameplay forward. Congratulations to the Valve team on the upcoming launch,” said Maître.

For those that missed it, Half Life: Alyx is one of the hottest topics in the world of gaming at the moment. It’s the long awaited next game in Valve’s iconic shooter series. The game’s set before the events of Half Life 2 and sees you step into the virtual shoes of Alyx Vance as they explore and battle their way through a dystopian Sci-Fi landscape.

The Vive Cosmos is HTC and Valve’s answer to the Oculus Rift S. It aims to offer PC gamers the ultimate VR experience using atypical “inside-out tracking” tech. This works using a pre-installed external tracking faceplate, which can be used with base stations for greater room-scale accuracy, according to HTC.

In the past we’ve preferred Oculus headsets to HTC’s. This is because, while they’re not as technologically advanced, they tend to come with significantly lower price tags. The Oculus Quest remains our recommended headset for most people as it comes with the added advantages of a wireless design and doesn’t require an expensive gaming PC to run.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…