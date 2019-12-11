You can give the gift of Disney Plus this Christmas

If there’s a Disney fan in your life who hasn’t got access to Disney Plus, this Christmas could be your time to shine.

If you’re in a region where the streaming service is available you can now gift Disney Plus without visiting a physical store. Instead, all you have to do is visit DisneyPlus.com

If you’re not sure whether Disney Plus is available in your region yet, the site will tell you.

If it’s not available yet, the site will offer to send you updates about future availability. So if you’re a Disney fan eagerly awaiting release in the UK, or elsewhere, this can still be helpful.

Those in a region where a subscription is gift-able, can schedule the delivery email, so that the subscription isn’t received ahead of time. There’s one important caveat though, these gift subscriptions are currently only available in the US.

We’ve been keeping an eye on the Disney Plus streaming service as it rolls out and so far, consumers seem to be loving it. It’s only available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Puerto Rico at the moment. However, viewers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain and Sweden will have access to Disney Plus from March 31, 2020.

One of the highlights of Disney Plus’s offerings so far has been The Mandalorian. The Star Wars spin-off series has made waves with fans and received plenty of positive reviews. Pedro Pascal takes the lead role, playing a galaxy-roving gunfighter in an adventure that has drawn many comparisons with classic westerns.

Among other notable additions to the library are 2016’s Queen of Katwe, enduring 1991 animated classic, Beauty and the Beast, and Pixar shorts series SparkShorts.

If none of those are catching your eye, there’s also a lot of Marvel content in the works. The first Marvel series set to hit the platform is Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Coming in 2020, it picks up some of the threads from Civil War and Endgame, as well as bringing back Zemo, played by Daniel Bruhl.

Disney aim to release 25 original episodic series in its first year, as well as more than 10 movie specials So there’s plenty to look forward to on the streaming platform.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…