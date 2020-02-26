The foldable Huawei Mate Xs is out next week

Fans of Huawei’s foldable Mate Xs don’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on one. Or, at least, fans in China won’t.

Richard Yu unveiled the phone recently promising a release date ‘next month’. Now, it seems the foldable is hitting Chinese stores on March 5 (via GSM Arena).

That’s left us wondering: How quickly will other nations see a full release of the Mate Xs and will we get it in the UK?

In terms of the device itself, it certainly represents a step up from its predecessor, the Mate X. However, some have argued that more improvements should have been made.

When our reviewer, Max Parker, got his hands on the phone, he said:

“Even though the Samsung Galaxy Fold was first, it was the Huawei Mate X that really got us excited about the possibility of foldable phones, and now with the Huawei Mate Xs, the Chinese brand has sprucing it up for 2020 with a new chipset, updated cameras and hopefully a UK release. “The Huawei Mate Xs is a very minor refresh to the brand’s first foldable phone. It retains the same folding design with a main tablet screen that folds down into a more traditional smartphone, and is still a supremely built gadget that shows just how impressive Huawei’s research and development has become.”

One of the key drawbacks of the device is its lack of access to Google Mobile Services. While Huawei are working on a replacement, it’s not up to scratch just yet.

This is a huge on-going issue for Huawei and the company has, as a result, announced huge investment plans to build its own Huawei Mobile Services infrastructure.

