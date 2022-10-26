You can finally check your Google Nest cameras on the web – here’s how

Google has rolled out the long-promised web portal for owners of its Nest security cameras and video doorbells. The desktop experience, unimaginatively-named Google Home for Web, is now available for five supported Nest camera products.

That means, if you need to check-in on what’s happening at home, or who is at the door, you can do so without moving your gaze from the laptop or desktop computer you’re currently working at.

The web portal can be accessed at home.google.com and enables users to see a live view of all of their cameras; in a mosaic or as well as full screen view with the ability to zoom in to see more detail.

Users will also be able to turn the cameras on and off from the web portal and wake up sleeping battery-powered cameras, while Google is promising to “work on adding more popular camera features”. If there are any in particular you’d like to see, Google is asking for feedback.

Here are the supported cameras and doorbells:

Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam with floodlight (wired)

Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired), and Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)

Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Here’s how you can access the portal:

Go to home.google.com on your desktop computer.

Sign in with the same Google account you use in the Google Home app.

Immediately view live streams from your cameras.

Toggle between a single camera view and multi-camera view.

Google committed to launching the desktop experience over a year ago, and reiterated the portal was on the way when it relaunched the Google Home app recently. It’s a nice bonus for users to see it finally roll out.