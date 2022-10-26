 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can finally check your Google Nest cameras on the web – here’s how

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has rolled out the long-promised web portal for owners of its Nest security cameras and video doorbells. The desktop experience, unimaginatively-named Google Home for Web, is now available for five supported Nest camera products.

That means, if you need to check-in on what’s happening at home, or who is at the door, you can do so without moving your gaze from the laptop or desktop computer you’re currently working at.

The web portal can be accessed at home.google.com and enables users to see a live view of all of their cameras; in a mosaic or as well as full screen view with the ability to zoom in to see more detail.

Users will also be able to turn the cameras on and off from the web portal and wake up sleeping battery-powered cameras, while Google is promising to “work on adding more popular camera features”. If there are any in particular you’d like to see, Google is asking for feedback.

Here are the supported cameras and doorbells:

  • Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired)
  • Nest Cam with floodlight (wired)
  • Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired), and Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)
  • Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor
  • Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Here’s how you can access the portal:

  • Go to home.google.com on your desktop computer.
  • Sign in with the same Google account you use in the Google Home app.
  • Immediately view live streams from your cameras.
  • Toggle between a single camera view and multi-camera view.

Google committed to launching the desktop experience over a year ago, and reiterated the portal was on the way when it relaunched the Google Home app recently. It’s a nice bonus for users to see it finally roll out.

You might like…

Best video doorbell 2022: Security and convenience

Best video doorbell 2022: Security and convenience

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Best indoor security camera 2022

Best indoor security camera 2022

David Ludlow 9 months ago
Nest Doorbell (wired) vs Nest Doorbell (battery): Which should you buy?

Nest Doorbell (wired) vs Nest Doorbell (battery): Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.