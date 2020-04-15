You can finally buy the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro – but it costs a bomb

Apple has finally opened up orders for the new Magic Keyboard, which turns the iPad Pro into a makeshift laptop.

The new Magic Keyboard was announced back in March, boasting exciting features such as scissor-mechanism keys, click-anywhere trackpad and a magnetic arm that suspends the iPad Pro in the air for viewing angles up to 130 degrees.

The keys will also feature 1mm travel to help increase comfort when typing, while a backlight will help you to hit the correct keys when working after dark. USB-C pass-through charging also ensures you can continue to hook up additional accessories when using the new Magic Keyboard.

Orders for the new Magic Keyboard opened up today on the online Apple store for more than 30 countries and regions (including the UK and US), with Apple suggesting units will begin arriving at people’s homes as soon as next week.

On the downside, the new Magic Keyboard is astonishingly expensive. The Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro will cost a steep £299, while the model for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be even more pricey at £349 – that’s more than a third of the cost of the tablet.

The new Magic Keyboard is available in several different layouts for over 30 languages, including English, French, Japanese and simplified Chinese.

Apple also confirmed a new free update (iPadOS 13.4) is now available to download for all iPad Pro models, which will enable trackpad support for various apps with the Magic Keyboard. This will also allow for Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad to make it quicker and easier to navigate iPadOS.

This news broke at the same time that Apple finally revealed the new iPhone SE, which packs all the cutting-edge components of the iPhone 11 into a smaller and cheaper frame. Stick to Trusted Reviews for all the latest on the new Apple launches.

