The Pixelbook Go is now available to buy in the UK. Google’s reimagined Pixelbook was available from October in the US (albeit not in every model), and has finally become available for purchase across the Atlantic too.

The Pixelbook Go was launched in the second half of last year and provided a newer, more wallet-friendly take on Google’s Pixelbook formula. Unfortunately for UK fans, we’ve had to wait a little longer for it to arrive but it’s finally here – even if it isn’t every model.

When the Pixelbook Go launched in the US, not every model was available and the restrictions are plain to see here too. While US-based consumers had to wait for the 4K version of the Pixelbook Go, this model is one that is available from day one here in the UK.

Here’s a rundown of all the Pixelbook Go models you can pick up (from the Google Store and other retailers):

Intel Core m3 / 8GB RAM / 64GB storage / Full HD display – £629

Intel Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB storage / Full HD display – £829

Intel Core i5 / 16GB RAM / 128GB storage / Full HD display – £949

Intel Core i7 / 16GB RAM / 256GB storage / 4K display – £1329

Here’s the catch – for interested onlookers who were grabbed by the new Not Pink colour, the only model immediately available in that colour is the £829 version. However, even this version requires you to join a waiting list before getting your hands on it. The Not Pink variants of all Pixelbook Go models will become available later this year.

Aside from the specs that you can choose between, the Pixelbook Go also includes a 2-megapixel front-facing camera which offers 1080p at 60fps, two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Whether you choose one of the Full HD models or the 4K version, you’ll be getting a 13.3-inch display.

Considering the Pixelbook Go’s price tag, some may be disappointed to know that the Intel processors inside are only 8th Gen. Intel’s current 10th Gen Ice Lake chips are currently the standard of premium Windows PC and 11th Gen is on the horizon – so, it does feel some way behind. However, Chromebooks aren’t made to be performance workhorses.

