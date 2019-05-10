You can buy a first generation iPod for $20,000

Want to own a key part of tech history? One long-time Apple collector has taken to Ebay to sell a factory-fresh 1st-gen iPod, all the way from 2001.

There’s a catch though. It’s going to cost you $19,995 (£15,370), plus shipping from New York in the United States.

The iPod itself is a very real throwback. This original iPod is a chunky throwback when it comes to personal audio, and while it will work on Windows or Mac, even now, you’re going to need a FireWire port to plug it in.

The 1st-gen iPod is also packing a different kind of 5G. 5GB. This will feel low compared to the 64GB or 128GB that now seems standard on most of the gadgets you’ll carry around, but it’s enough for 1,000 songs beneath the iconic white exterior.

But that’s if you’re actually planning to listen to the thing. There are better audio devices around now for a lot less money. $20k (or £15k if you’re spending money from our rainy island) is probably a little pricey if you’re looking to listen to some of the latest albums.

However, as a collectors piece it’s something quite special. The iPod was a revolutionary device for Apple and the company saw huge success with it. It also completely changed the way people listened to music, after a successful advertising campaign by Apple.

From those successes, we got the iPhone, allowing you to listen to music on the same device you make phone calls on. Now, every device in your pocket is equal parts camera, music player and communication device. The iPod was a key part of that happening.

Does this mean this particularly iPod was responsible for the current smart phone market? No, probably not. However, to quote noted historian Indiana Jones: “That belongs in a museum.”