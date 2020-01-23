You can already buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra case, for some reason

It seems certain Samsung is planning on launching a Galaxy S20 Ultra, boasting the best specs the company has ever included in a smartphone.

If you’re already sold on the flagship of the flagships, then you can already buy a case for what’s shaping up to be the best phone Samsung has ever made.

As it often does, third-party UK accessory seller Mobile-Fun has an array of cases already up for sale, prior to Samsung’s Unpacked launch event on February 11.

Of course, Mobile-Fun does this all the time. It mostly bases its case designs on CAD-based mockups, rather than receiving word from the manufacturer.

Read everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S20

However, the company usually puts the cases up for pre-order, giving it the opportunity to refine the designs if they don’t exactly match the leaked schematics. This time it appears more certain, given many of the case options are in-stock, weeks before Samsung officially reveals its Galaxy S20 line-up.

In fact, the accessory seller is listing a whopping 86 cases in total, for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, further showcasing its confidence in what Samsung has in store.

So what is in store? The top device in Samsung’s spring 2020 flagship range could differentiate itself from the pack by enabling upto 1TB additional storage as well as a max-sized hard drive of 512GB.

That’s according to a tweet from XDA Developers writer Max Weinbach, who also lists a number of purported top specs for the S20 Ultra 5G. He believes the phone will be available with 12GB RAM or a whopping 16GB of RAM.

The S20 Ultra is expected to arrive with a massive 6.9-inch Infinity-O display, which means those wishing to get the best specs Samsung has to offer must abide by a giant screen and the most expensive price-tag in the range to date.

The blockbuster line-up of specs could see a camera headlined by Samsung’s recently revealed 108-megapixel main camera sensor. In a triple-camera array, there’ll also be a 48-megapixel camera with a 10x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …