Yoshi’s next adventure on Nintendo Switch finally gets a name

The planned Nintendo Direct event may have been postponed due to an earthquake in its native Japan, but that doesn’t mean we’re lacking news about forthcoming Switch games.

It appears the first dedicated Yoshi game for the Nintendo Switch – confirmed all the way back at E3 2017 – will be called Yoshi’s Crafted World. That’s according to a page on Nintendo’s own website.

The name appeared on the ‘You might also like…’ section of the game page for the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! game page, but has now disappeared from view. Thankfully, NintendoLife grabbed a screenshot, which you can see below.

The working title for the game was Yoshi for Nintendo Switch and, initially, we’d heard a tentative release was set for 2018. However, the leaked Nintendo website page confirms it won’t be here until 2019.

Yoshi’s Crafted World, if that turns out to be the real name, follows on from the anthropomorphic dino’s last outing on the Wii U, which was called Yoshi’s Woolly World. The game is being developed by Good-Feel, the studio responsible for the previous title.

We haven’t heard too much about the game thus far, but the gameplay shown within the official trailer sure ties into the name leaked today.

The delightful level design look as if they’re created from cardboard in an arts & craft studio. It also appears as if, for the first time in platforming history, gamers will be able to see what lies behind the hand-crafted scenes, by flipping the camera 180-degrees.

In her preview of the new Yoshi game, Maggie Macphereson wrote: “Its current looks might make you yearn for the days of yarn, but with this kind of depth and stunning attention to detail, Yoshi shows that you should never judge a game by its cover.”

