Yi Dash Cam slashed to just £25 in Cyber Monday madness

Getting a dash cam to help back up your insurance claims is a highly sensible move, and an even wiser one is buying one whose priced has been cut by 49% – that’s the fantastic Cyber Monday bargain on offer for Yi’s Dash Cam. For more offers like this, take a look at our Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

Available for just £24.99, the Yi Dash Cam is packed with features to both record sharp footage of your car’s view and keep you safe on the road, thanks to handy extras like lane departure warnings.

Yi Dash Cam – Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals YI Dash Cam A brilliant dash cam offer for Cyber Monday – the Yi Dash Cam shoots 1080p video at 60fps and has a wide f/1.8 aperture for night vision recording.

It can record 1080p video at 60fps, has a wide 165-degree field of view and a bright f/1.8 aperture, which means it should also perform well at night too.

We haven’t reviewed this particular Yi camera, but we did sing the praises of the Yi Mini Dash Camera – and this model both beats it on specs and undercuts it in price, with this special offer. The Yi Dash Cam also very well-reviewed on Amazon, with a 4.5 star rating from over 400 reviews.

To get the deal, just go to the link above and click the promotional message to collect the voucher. For your £25, you get the camera, a 3M bracket to attach it to your dash, a car charger and a USB cable.

