This £99 Yi 4K deal is the action camera bargain of Black Friday 2018

Been waiting for an action camera bargain this Black Friday? Today’s incredible deal on the Yi 4K from Amazon lets you bag a 4K action cam for just £99, making it one of the biggest bargains we’ve seen this weekend. For more deals like this, check out our Black Friday UK 2018 deals round-up.

The Yi 4K’s specs compare very favourably with its much pricier GoPro rivals – it can record record 4K at 30fps and shoot 12-megapixel photos. A massive bonus is that this deal also includes a waterproof case, which has anti-fog protection and scratch resistance.

Yi 4K action camera – Black Friday action camera deals YI 4K Sport Action Camera with waterproof case The biggest action camera bargain of Black Friday 2018, this deal gets you the Yi 4K for shooting 4K videos and taking 12-megapixel stills. The bundle also includes a waterproof case.

With an unusually large 1200mAh battery, the Yi 4K is also able to record an impressive two hours of 4K video on a single charge. There’s a strong range of optional mounting accessories now too, including mounts for your head, handlebars and wrists.

Considering the Yi 4K launched at £250, today’s £99 Black Friday offer is pretty unmissable if you’re in the market for an action camera and can’t stretch to the new GoPro Hero 7 range.

In our review of the Yi 4K we praised its image quality and battery life: “Image quality from the Yi 4K Action Camera is excellent. Images are crisp and sharp; even low-light performance is respectable.”

We were also very impressed with its battery life: “One area the Yi 4K Action Camera has the GoPro Hero 4 Black soundly beaten is in terms of battery life, which is helped by its large 1,400mAh battery. It managed a staggering 2hrs 35 mins when recording 1080p at 30fps.”

In our verdict we concluded: “It’s a fantastically well-built action camera offering great performance.”

