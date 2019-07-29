Apple introduced two new iPad models earlier this year, but it looks like more are set to follow.

The company has just registered two new iPad models with the Eurasian Economic Commission but, thanks to Apple’s irregular iPad refresh cycle and increasingly confusing iPad lineup, we’re not really sure what to expect.

Related: Best iPad

The filings, which were spotted by MySmartPrice, don’t offer up any other clues other than confirming that the two new models will run iPadOS, an operating system that’s designed to make Apple’s tablets much more productivity-focused.

Apple’s current iPad range comprises the following models:

As mentioned above, Apple released the iPad mini 5 and iPad Air 2019 in March, and those lines are highly unlikely to be refreshed again this year.

An iPad Pro 2019 has been rumoured before, but if it is indeed in the works, it’s hard to envision it being especially different to the current iterations of the iPad Pro. That’s because Apple completely overhauled the tablet just a year ago, increasing the screen sizes, improving the design, and ditching the classic home button.

In our four-star iPad Pro 2018 review, we wrote:

“There’s plenty to like about the iPad Pro 2018. It’s a gorgeous piece of design headlined by a beautiful display and hardware that’s unmatched. “Yet for the potential of this tablet to be fully realised, iOS needs to grow up. There are too many limitations, too many roadblocks to completing tasks in a streamlined way. Don’t get me wrong, you can be super-productive with this device, but it takes more effort than it should.”

In other words, the Pro line doesn’t really need to be refreshed yet. If a new iPad Pro was to arrive this year, it would almost certainly look much the same as the 2018 model, but feature slightly more powerful internals. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the first 5G iPad Pro is probably still two years away.

Related: iPad Air (2019) vs iPad Pro

Muddying the waters even further is the fact that Apple registered five new iPad models with the Eurasian Economic Commission earlier this month (via Apple Insider), which brings us to a total of seven possible new models.

So, what else has Apple got in store for us on the iPad front this year? Right now, your guess is as good as ours.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More