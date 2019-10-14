Yet another Google Pixel 4 has surfaced, this time it’s regarding the packaging of Google’s new smartphone.

At this point there’s not much left to find out about the new Pixel 4. Tomorrow’s ‘Made by Google’ event in New York is likely to be largely revelation-free as a result.

That said, this latest leak, appearing on Reddit, showed a box with listed specs and accessories. We now know that the Pixel 4 won’t have a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter in its box, as some suggested it would.

The text on the box describes the phone’s 5.7-inch display, its 64GB of internal storage and an 18W USB-C power-adapter. A charging cable and a quick switch adapter will also be included. Earbuds, or headphones, won’t. The Pixel 4 XL will feature a slightly larger, 6.3-inch, screen.

The box itself isn’t different from previous boxes of Google phones. That prominent, colourful ‘G’ sits high on the front of the packaging, ‘Pixel 4’ is written below, and below that there’s a picture of the Pixel 4.

The Pixel 4 series will, according to various other leaks, pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, motion sensor, face unlock feature, 6GB of RAM and dual 12-megapixel / 16-megapixel rear cameras.

Leaked images have shown the handset itself to be fairly minimalist, like its predecessor. Colour options can make the Pixel seem a little less by-the-numbers, but overall there are no huge design surprises.

What else can we expect to see at tomorrow’s Google event? A new Google Home device is possible, as is a new Pixelbook.

It’s pretty likely that we’ll see the Pixel Book Go which, according to leaks, will feature a 13.3 inch 4K display, an Intel Core M3 up to i7 and a metal body.

