Yarbo’s latest robot lawn mower can also get rid of snow

One of last year’s big CES outdoor gadgets has made a return for CES 2025 and is ready to take on all your garden care chores, whatever the weather.

The Yarbo Core is a versatile outdoor device that works as a hands-free robot lawn mower, leaf blower and, impressively, a snow blower too. 

Although Yarbo initially unveiled the Core back at CES 2024, this year it has seen thoughtful updates and refinements to its products, with a focus on “enhanced functionality, cutting-edge design and user-centric upgrades”.

These upgrades include sleeker yet functionally designed modules and the introduction of Yarbo’s “follow me” mode which uses visual tracking technology to follow users around the garden.

Yarbo lawn mower attachment going uphill
Yarbo Core with Lawn Mower module. Image Credit: Yarbo.

There’s also a new Yarbo Data Center which the team explains “delivers a more stable and wide-ranging connection” to elevate your connectivity experience.

When in snow blower mode, the Core can clear an inch of snow over 6,000 sq.ft or comfortably deal with five inches over 2,000 sq.ft, all on a single charge. Its snow chute sports a -5° to +55° adjustable deflector angle with a -10° – 190° adjustable rotation to ensure snow lands exactly where you want it to.

The Core itself has a radar and three cameras to ensure any obstacles within 5ft ahead or 16ft on both sides are detected and avoided.

Yarbo Core detection
Yarbo Core. Image credit: Yarbo.

Swapping between functions is simple too, as long as you have the desired module and any extra attachments or accessories that are required to perform the mode. In fact, with Yarbo’s interchangeable antennas and easily switchable tracks, adapting the Core should take no more than five minutes.

The Yarbo Core itself is a beast of a machine, one that’s able to tow loads of up to a whopping 3500lbs, making it perfect for heavy-duty tasks including moving equipment and even towing small trailers. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, such power comes at a price. The Yarbo Core on its own (for towing) will set you back £4799/$3799 while each module ranges between £1919-£1319 / $1099-$1269.

