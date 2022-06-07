Yamaha’s latest true wireless buds encourage safer listening

Yamaha has launched a trio of true wireless earbuds to coincide with World Hearing Day, and the new earbuds put your hearing health at the forefront of their performance.

The TW-E5B, TW-E7B and TW-ES5A support Yamaha’s philosophy of ‘True Sound’, with the promise of bringing the listener closer to the music through a variety of features and technologies.

TW-E5B

Starting with the TW-E5B, it features a 7mm drive unit with an internal structure designed to prevent interference from “unnecessary noise and echoes”. A small hole features on the rear side of the earbuds to maximise the use of air inside the earbuds and produce what Yamaha describes as a “rich low range” with three-dimensional feel.

The housing has an ‘edge’ to slot into the ear, the oval shape of the TW-E5B allows the user to rotate the earbuds to fit any position. With four ear-tip sizes provided, the fit can be adapted to suit the size of your ears to produce a noise isolating seal and ensure comfort over extended use.

Voice calls are taken care of by Qualcomm’s cVc (Clear Voice Capture) tech, with high-performance MEMS microphones dedicated to separating the incoming voice from other noises for clearer call quality. Other features include 30-hour battery life (8.5 per earbud), IPX5 water resistance, Ambient Sound mode for awareness of the surrounding environment and a Gaming mode to reduce the latency between audio and video.

TW-E7B

TW-E7B feature a bigger 10mm driver and a different design, employing acoustic holes in the front and back of the driver housing the maximise performance. It’s elliptical design is said to produce a comfortable fit, with minimal pressure place on the ear to reduce fatigue. Like the TW-E5B, the TW-E7B can be rotated to find the most comfortable position, and you get five different ear-tip sizes to experiment for the tightest fit and seal.

There is active noise cancellation on this model, employing Yamaha’s proprietary algorithm to calculate and filter noise for optimum playback of music. Qualcomm’s cVC is again used for calls, while Qualcomm’s TrueWireless Mirroring looks to increase playback stability.

Battery life with ANC on is 6 hours (with 16 more in the charging case), while the TW-E7B gets Ambient and Gaming modes, IPX5 water resistance and Yamaha’s Listening Optimiser feature that corrects sound in real time by adapting its performance to the shape of your ears and the environment outside.

TW-ES5A

Finally, the TW-ES5A are sport-friendly earphones, featuring a curvy appearance for a secure fit when the wearer is performing exercise or playing sporting activities. Silicon fins help to reduce the potential for any slippage during more strenuous activities.

With its rating of IPX7, it’s the most resistant against water and sweat of the bunch, and battery life is claimed to be 9 hours per earbud and 25 from the case for 34 in total. There’s no noise cancellation, but the Ambient and Gaming modes make their way over, plus Qualcomm’s call and mirroring technology are also available.

All three wireless earbuds support Yamaha’s Headphone app, which grants the user the ability to customise the sound with EQ adjustments to change the performance. AptX Adaptive Bluetooth is supported across the range.

Listening Care is also present on all the models, balancing “difficult-to-hear high and low frequencies during low-volume listening” so the original balance of the music is maintained. An advanced version features on the TW-E7B, which factors in the music’s dynamic range and different recording levels along with any external noise for an optimal sound delivery.

Pricing and availability

The TW-E5B is on sale now for $149.95 / £129 / AU$199. The TW-E7B go on sale in July/August for $179.95 / £149 / AU$229 and TW-ES5A are due around the same time for $279.95 / £219 / AU$299.