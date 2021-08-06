Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Yamaha launches TW-E3B true wireless that protect your hearing

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The health of our ears has been a topic of concern in recent years, and Yamaha are a brand that looks to do something about it with its TW-E3B true wireless.

Priced at £119 / €139, the Yamaha TW-E3B central tenet is its Listening Care technology that allows users to hear full-range sound – that’s from high to low frequencies – at lower volume settings. It means there’s less of a need to with these earbuds to boost volumes to hear what’s playing, and that lowering the volume won’t result in a reduction within specific frequency ranges, according to Yamaha.

Yamaha’s L700A headphone launches with 3D sound support

Yamaha’s L700A headphone launches with 3D sound support

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best list Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Best list Kob Monney 1 month ago
Yamaha TW-E3B in purple colour

Available in six colours, the size of the earbud has been reduced by 25% compared to the previous model with the insert housing coated in a non-slip texture to make sure the earbuds can fit those with smaller ears.

There’s certainly an emphasis on a simpler design and better overall fit, with attempts made to prevent ear fatigue over longer periods of wear, and the buttons on the earbuds redesigned to improve user interaction.

Yamaha also claim that improvements have been made where it counts in terms of sound quality. The aforementioned Listening Care feature adapts sound levels automatically, with sound pressure and frequencies balanced to keep your hearing health.

The design of the earbud is said to produce a tight seal to prevent “sound quality deterioration” because of sound leakage. Focus has been paid to reproduction of low frequencies and high frequencies where each note can be heard with clarity, leading to a more dynamic sound that Yamaha says plays in the way creators intended.

Yamaha TW-E3B charging case and earbuds

Other features include IPX5 resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, SBC, AAC and aptX streaming support, 24 hours of battery, voice assistant support for Siri/Google Assistance and compatibility with the Yamaha Headphones Controller app, where you’ll be able to do firmware updates and view battery life.

The Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds go on sale September 2021, priced at £119 / €139.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.