Yamaha just announced its new TW-E5B true wireless earbuds

It’s World Hearing Day and this year Yamaha is marking the date with the release of its new TW-E5B true wireless earbuds.

While it may seem a little counterintuitive to announce a pair of headphones on this day, Yamaha is hoping the launch will inspire users to keep their long-term hearing health in mind while using the earbuds.

Underpinning the TW-E5B is Yamaha’s True Sound philosophy, which essentially means the brand aims to reproduce sound the way the artist intended.

The earbuds’ 7mm drivers and exit have been positioned on the same axis as the sound conduit to drive the diaphragm quickly and accurately in response to the input signal, allowing the earbuds to reproduce high frequencies clearly.

There’s also a small hole on the back of the earbuds to control the back pressure generated from the driver, enabling better reproduction of the low range with more dimension.

The earbuds include Yamaha’s Listening Care feature, which automatically adjusts harder-to-hear high and low frequencies to maintain good tonal balance to prevent users from having to turn the volume up and risk hearing damage.

There’s an Ambient Sound mode to let you listen in to your surroundings, along with Qualcomm cVc support for clearer calls. There’s also a Gaming Mode which minimises the delay between sound and video, making the setting ideal for streaming video and games.

Users can also adjust the EQ on their smartphone with the Headphone Controller app for iOS or Android.

The earbuds offer 30 hours of total playtime, with 8.5 hours hours in the earbuds and a further 2.5 stored in the charging case.

“As a musical instrument manufacturer, Yamaha has a strong connection with a wide range of customers, from music creators to music listeners. It has become one of our social responsibilities to ensure our customers can enjoy music for many years to come,” said Yoshi Tsugawa, senior general manager of Yamaha’s Home Audio Division.

“Listening Care is one of our unique features which allows for a TRUE SOUND listening experience for a lifetime, without losing any musical expression at any volume level. We launched the TW-E5B on World Hearing Day to encourage customers to think about a high-quality listening experience and their hearing health. By using our products and letting our customers know about this global activity via a new website we have launched, we hope that many music lovers will think about their long-term hearing health.”

The Yamaha TW-E5B come in blue, black, grey and brown colour options, and feature a water- and sweat- resistance rating of IPX5. The earbuds will be available to buy this April for £129.