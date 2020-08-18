Yamaha announces affordable and compact soundbars in the C20 and B20

Yamaha is expanding its range of soundbars with two new models in the SR-C20A (C20) and SR-B20A (B20).

Don’t have enough space in your room for a speaker system? Yamaha has you covered with the B20 and C20 compact soundbars, designed to fit into smaller spaces and more affordable budgets.

Yamaha says the C20 distinguishes itself from the competition with its focus on audio and connectivity. Connections include an HDMI ARC, two optical, aux-in and Bluetooth. Tucked inside the C20’s slim profile are two full-range drivers, a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators. Yamaha claims the C20 will be able deliver “a surprising amount of bass”.

At 600mm long and 64mm tall, the C20 can slot discreetly in front of a screen. It also features four customizable sound modes (standard, stereo, game, movie), as well as a virtual surround mode.

The B20 builds on the YAS-108 from a few years back. It comes with dual built-in subwoofers that have been redesigned for richer and clearer bass and it supports DTS Virtual:X for 3D sound. The B20 sports a slightly different shape and profile from the YAS-108 (910mm wide and 53mm tall), is wrapped in a deep black fabric and features larger, dimmable LEDs for the viewer to see the soundbar functions.

Like the C20, the B20 has provision for HDMI ARC, Optical (x2), analog stereo mini input and Bluetooth. Bigger than the C20, it has room for two tweeters, two woofers and two subwoofers in its sleek profile.

Both soundbars can be wall-mounted to save even more space, and both support Yamaha’s Clear Voice technology that enhances the clarity of dialogue. You can use the TV remote to control the soundbars, or operate them via a smartphone with the Sound Bar Controller app. From there the user can control volume levels, sound modes and input selection.

The SR-C20A and SR-B20A are set to go on sale in the following months, priced at £219 and £249 respectively.

